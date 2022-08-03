Orlando police ID family of 5 killed in murder-suicide at Lake Nona home

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Wednesday identified the family of five killed in a murder-suicide inside a Lake Nona home.

Investigators believe the father of the children, Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, killed his wife — Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39 — and their children: Alyssa Berumen, 22; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, before killing himself.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said a gun was found at the scene, but the medical examiner will still have to determine the cause of each death.

Officers were called to the home Tuesday afternoon to conduct a well-being check. Police said they found the victims dead inside the home on Lake District Lane, near Moss Park Road and State Road 417.

Ad

Neighbors told News 6 the family began renting the house about two months ago.

Police have not said what led to the killings, only calling it an act of domestic violence.

Three adults and two children are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Lake Nona home, according to the Orlando Police Department.

There are resources available 24 hours a day for anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence.

Harbor House of Central Florida 24-hour confidential crisis hotline: (407) 886-2856

Victim Service Center of Central Florida 24/7 helpline: (407)-500-HEAL

National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 and in English and Spanish: 1-800-799-7233

United Way of Central Florida 211 services: Call or text 211 for confidential domestic abuse support, and other services.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: