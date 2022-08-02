87º

WATCH LIVE: Family of 5, including 2 children, dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

Home is in the Lake Nona area

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three adults and two children are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Lake Nona home, according to Orlando police.

Police said they were called to the home on Lake District Lane, near Moss Park Road and State Road 417, for a well-being check.

Officers said they arrived at the home around 1 p.m. and found five people, three adults and two children, dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

