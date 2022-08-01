Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers

City and county leaders are working on solutions, but hospitality workers are being driven from their homes.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry, tourism.

The discussion at 6 p.m. tonight at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers specifically, the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.

Union leaders say the high rent prices are driving families out of their homes, while the cost of gas and food also continues to go up. However, hospitality wages are not keeping up.

At a recent meeting, one tenant said his rent went up 23%.

Last week, Orange County commissioners passed an ordinance requiring landlords to give 60 days notice if they’re going to raise rents by more than 5%.

But the big debate right now is whether to limit just how big those annual rent increases can be.

That’s something commissioners would have to consider passing soon in order to get it on the November ballot.

Orange County Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero is expected to be at the meeting tonight.