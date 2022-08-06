Law enforcement gathers at active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail; deputies warn public to avoid area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday warned the public to avoid the area of an active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail.

In a Twitter post at 1:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office said police activity had converged in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail, also warning of traffic backups nearby.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

ALERT: Police activity in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime scene.



MEDIA: Staging area in parking lot of 7873 S. Orange Blossom Trail. pic.twitter.com/5TdoK5ZsRW — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: