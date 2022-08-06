83º

Law enforcement gathers at active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail; deputies warn public to avoid area

Traffic backups also expected, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday warned the public to avoid the area of an active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail.

In a Twitter post at 1:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office said police activity had converged in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail, also warning of traffic backups nearby.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

