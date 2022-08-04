Man sexually battered 2 women, more victims possible, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies believe they have arrested a man who sexually battered at least two women in Orange County and they believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Marcus Baker, 31, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Orange County jail.

Deputies said they were called to a Red Roof Inn, 8296 S. Orange Blossom Trail, on Sunday for a report of a woman who was attacked, robbed and sexually battered.

Investigators said the woman had gotten into Baker’s car, a silver 2014 Hyundai sedan, willing to exchange money for sexual favors. However, deputies said Baker demanded the woman’s money shortly after she got into his car.

Records show the two struggled and the victim stabbed Baker before he managed to choke her until she was unconscious. Deputies said Baker ultimately took off with the victim’s phone, purse, some of her clothing and cash.

Deputies said the victim was not able to identify Baker, but did provide a description of his vehicle.

On Tuesday, deputies said they were called to a Knights Inn for reports of another sexual battery. Investigators said they were able to identify Baker as the suspect in this attack and found that his registered vehicle matched the description provided by the first victim.

The first victim was then able to identify Baker in a photo line-up as her attacker, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Baker currently faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and robbery.

If anyone has any additional information on Baker or any other possible victims, they are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

ARRESTED: OCSO detectives have arrested Marcus Jonathan Baker, 31, for sexual battery. He frequents the area of Landstreet Rd. & S.O.B.T. Detectives want to know if there may be other victims. If you have any information on Baker, call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/BGMyzs9cQO — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 4, 2022

