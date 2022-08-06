87º

Orange County detectives seek tips in armed carjacking near Lake Sherwood

2 suspects sought, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A red, 2022 Acura ILX sedan with Florida tag 15AMTC. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a victim was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening near Lake Sherwood, Orange County deputies on Saturday shared descriptions of the two suspects they said did it, as well as a photo of the vehicle itself.

The carjacking occurred at 6 p.m. on Sherwood Terrace Drive as the victim was removing items from the car, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office’s social media posts, an armed man pushed the victim into the passenger seat of the car while a woman got in the back seat and restrained the victim from behind.

The suspects drove for about a mile before pulling over and making the victim leave the car, deputies said.

Detectives are now searching for the suspects, as well as for the red, 2022 Acura ILX sedan with Florida tag 15AMTC pictured at the top of this story.

The man was described as Black and in his mid-20s with a clean-shaven face, short afro and skinny build; deputies said he was approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and that he wore a black T-shirt and black shorts during the incident. The woman, who deputies said was Black and also in her mid-20s, reportedly wore a light-yellow hat or shower cap and was carrying a pink umbrella.

Those who see the car were urged to call 911 or Central Florida Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

