Orange County detectives seek tips in armed carjacking near Lake Sherwood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a victim was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening near Lake Sherwood, Orange County deputies on Saturday shared descriptions of the two suspects they said did it, as well as a photo of the vehicle itself.

The carjacking occurred at 6 p.m. on Sherwood Terrace Drive as the victim was removing items from the car, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office’s social media posts, an armed man pushed the victim into the passenger seat of the car while a woman got in the back seat and restrained the victim from behind.

The suspects drove for about a mile before pulling over and making the victim leave the car, deputies said.

Have you seen this car?

On 08/05/22, at 6 p.m., two armed suspects carjacked a victim at gunpoint on Sherwood Terrace Dr, near Apopka-Vineland Rd & W. Colonial Dr. Detectives searching for the 2022 Red Acura ILX sedan (FL Tag 15AMTC) & suspects. More info: https://t.co/ckHx4pTL4x pic.twitter.com/9lQGEtidOI — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

Detectives are now searching for the suspects, as well as for the red, 2022 Acura ILX sedan with Florida tag 15AMTC pictured at the top of this story.

The man was described as Black and in his mid-20s with a clean-shaven face, short afro and skinny build; deputies said he was approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and that he wore a black T-shirt and black shorts during the incident. The woman, who deputies said was Black and also in her mid-20s, reportedly wore a light-yellow hat or shower cap and was carrying a pink umbrella.

Those who see the car were urged to call 911 or Central Florida Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

