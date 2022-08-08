Orange County deputies ID 2 shot, killed at hotel near Florida Mall

Deputies say a suspect is dead after a deputy shoots an armed man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified two men who were fatally shot at a hotel near Florida Mall on Saturday, one of whom was shot by a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the two men who died are Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan Matthew Richardson, 28, were brothers.

Deputies responded to 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail around 12:36 p.m. after reports of a shooting. According to deputies, the two men had an altercation with another man outside of the Heritage Hotel.

The sheriff’s office said Jimenez and the other man were wounded when the two shot at each other. Richardson was with Jimenez in the parking lot when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies told Richardson to drop a gun he had and when he did not comply, a deputy shot at him, the sheriff’s office said.

Richardson and Jimenez were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The third man is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on the deputy who shot Richardson due to Marsy’s Law but said the deputy has been with the sheriff’s office since 2018.

