81º

Local News

6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say

1 is in critical condition, troopers said.

Tags: Seminole County, Florida Highway Patrol, Oviedo
Courtesy photo (Florida Highway Patrol)

Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said.

Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road when it collided with another car going eastbound, resulting in a T-Bone type of crash.

The vehicle going eastbound then caught fire, troopers said.

Three people from each car were transported to the hospital, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.