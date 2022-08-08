6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say

Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said.

Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road when it collided with another car going eastbound, resulting in a T-Bone type of crash.

The vehicle going eastbound then caught fire, troopers said.

Three people from each car were transported to the hospital, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.