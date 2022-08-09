1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue.

According to officers, a two-door vehicle was traveling south on South Harbor City Boulevard when it struck a “sport utility type of vehicle” attempting to make a left turn from Silver Palm Avenue.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

If anybody has information regarding the crash, please call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-616-6118.

