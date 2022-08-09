1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police.
Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue.
[TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs | Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
According to officers, a two-door vehicle was traveling south on South Harbor City Boulevard when it struck a “sport utility type of vehicle” attempting to make a left turn from Silver Palm Avenue.
Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
If anybody has information regarding the crash, please call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-616-6118.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: