Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday.

Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets on behalf of the Florida governor, did not cite a reason behind her resignation in the letter issued but did say it was “a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leader of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.”

[TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando | Best counties to retire to in Florida | Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“For the last 15 months, I have been blessed to work with the most dedicated and talented public servants in the country, inspired by the Governor’s courage, leadership, and bold agenda,” Pushaw said in her resignation letter. “I thank Governor DeSantis, Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and Communications Director Taryn Fenske for entrusting me with this responsibility. You gave me latitude to respond to media narratives in unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine this role for a leader whose actions speak for themselves.”

A number of these “unconventional” responses were on full display during her 15 months in the role.

Twitter previously suspended Pushaw’s account for violating rules on “abusive behavior” after a tweet she issued led to threats aimed at an Associated Press reporter. Pushaw also came under fire following a comment made in a since deleted tweet questioning the legitimacy of a Nazi rally held in Orange County back in January of this year.

Ad

In Pushaw’s letter of resignation, she said she was proud to be a part of a team that working toward “protecting the rights of citizens... ensuring that every student is set up for a lifetime of success... unleashing economic opportunity and achieving stability at the state level... upholding the rule of law and keeping Floridians safe... (and) protecting life, promoting fatherhood, supporting foster and adoptive families, and leading the country in the fight to defend parental rights.”

“As the Governor said earlier this year, “Together, we have made Florida the freest state in these United States.” The chance to play even a small part in achieving this has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime,” Pushaw said.

Pushaw named Bryan Griffin, a man who has served as her deputy for the past five months, as her successor.

“He has done an outstanding job as my deputy and will serve Floridians well as Press Secretary,” she said.

Ad

Read the full letter of resignation below.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: