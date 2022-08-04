79º

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Tampa

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks outside the Broward Sheriff's Office, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at the District II Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa.

Christina Pushaw, the governor’s spokeswoman, said Wednesday on Twitter that the conference would include a “MAJOR announcement,” telling followers to expect “the liberal media meltdown of the year.”

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. and will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

No other details were shared ahead of the event.

