Life or death: Judge to make final decision in Markeith Loyd case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge is set to rule whether convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Judge Leticia Marques will give her final decision during Thursday’s hearing, months after a jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Loyd, 46.

He was found guilty on five charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016.

The jury deliberated for around five hours before reaching its verdict. Loyd was found guilty of first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was the Orlando police chief when Clayton was killed, released a statement shortly after the jury announced its decision.

“I am grateful that the jury has seen to it that justice will be served,” he said. “Nothing can erase the pain so many of us feel about the fact that Debra was murdered in cold blood as she worked to protect this community.”

A competency hearing was held last week in which two court-appointed experts who evaluated Loyd discussed their results, including Dr. Jeffrey Danziger who went to meet with Loyd in jail.

Danziger said Loyd has a mental illness that plays a role when it comes to his competency and contributes to his “delusional beliefs” about the case, including hearing spirits telling him how to act in the courtroom in order to “expose the system.” However, when asked by the judge whether Loyd would understand if he was sentenced to life or death, Danziger conceded he would.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Dixon.