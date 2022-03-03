‘Just more excuses:’ Orange County sheriff reacts to note from Markeith Loyd

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd gave a letter to Orange County Sheriff John Mina claiming he “never wanted to kill” Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The “nonsensical rambling,” as Mina described it, was given to News 6 by the sheriff’s office after Loyd, 46, was sentenced to death by a judge Thursday morning for the murder of Clayton in 2017. It is not known when Mina was initially given the note.

“But in my mind — I gave it to Ryan (lead prosecutor) — in my mind, it was enough to know that he’s lucid and competent,” Mina said. “It didn’t make any sense to me. Just more excuses.”

The note penned by Loyd insinuates he wanted to discuss the killing of Clayton further with both Mina and Clayton’s husband.

“I never wanted to kill her, but I believed the police was trying to kill me with the lies they put out there bout my situation with Sade,” Loyd wrote, referring to when he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. “Detectives knew I was trying to turn myself (in) but (I) believe they (were) trying to kill me.”

Judge Leticia Marques made her final decision on Loyd’s fate months after a jury recommended the death penalty. Loyd was found guilty on five charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017.

Read the full letter from Markeith Loyd to Orange County Sheriff John Mina below: