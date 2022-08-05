WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will hold a news conference at a history museum in West Palm Beach.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County Historical Museum, according to a news release.

The news release stated DeSantis would make a “major announcement” at the event. The same rhetoric was used by DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw on Twitter ahead of a news conference Thursday, where the governor announced the immediate suspension of Tampa Bay-area State Attorney Andrew Warren.

No other details were shared ahead of the event.

