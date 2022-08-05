85º

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in West Palm Beach

ClickOrlando.com will stream event live at top of story

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks before signing Alzheimer's education bill. (WJXT)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will hold a news conference at a history museum in West Palm Beach.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County Historical Museum, according to a news release.

The news release stated DeSantis would make a “major announcement” at the event. The same rhetoric was used by DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw on Twitter ahead of a news conference Thursday, where the governor announced the immediate suspension of Tampa Bay-area State Attorney Andrew Warren.

No other details were shared ahead of the event.

