Fatal semitruck crash forces closure of I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle fatal crash involving an overturned semitruck forced the closure of the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 65, where the semitruck overturned and collided with a guardrail, troopers said. The driver of the truck — the vehicle’s sole occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Traffic homicide investigators remained on the ramp at the time of this report, where lanes were still closed pending closer examination of the fatal crash.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The I-4 westbound exit ramp to westbound Osceola Parkway was still open at last check, troopers said.

No further details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.