Palm Bay dirt bike driver critically injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Palm Bay dirt bike driver sustained life-threatening in a Melbourne crash on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the crash in the area of Lipscomb and Reverend Nathaniel L Harris Streets.

According to investigators, an off-road dirt bike, driven by a 29-year-old from Palm Bay, was traveling north on Lipscomb Street on the wrong side of the road at the same time an SUV-like vehicle attempted to cross that street westbound.

The dirt bike driver struck the 32-year-old Melbourne driver and was subsequently ejected, police said.

According to officers, the dirt bike operator sustained life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were involved at this time.

This crash is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-616-6118.

