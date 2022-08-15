Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a call about a possible disabled vehicle around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of S. Dillard Street and E. Story Road in Winter Garden.

Upon arrival, police said they found Chris Mina “slumped over and asleep” at the steering wheel of a truck with two open beer containers in the cup holders.

The affidavit shows an officer woke Chris Mina up before asking him to exit the vehicle and questioning where he was coming from, to which he responded “the ride home.”

When asked for his driver’s license, Chris Mina searched his pockets, finding nothing but money, and proceeded to search inside his truck for the ID, despite being told to stay where he was, the affidavit continues.

According to investigators, Chris Mina also admitted to having “a little” to drink when pressed by officers.

Winter Garden police added that the suspect “spoke with slurred speech, had blood shot eyes, had difficulties standing straight up, and had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

Chris Mina refused to partake in a field sobriety test, and as a result, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the affidavit.

When transported to the Orange County DUI Testing Center, Chris Mina refused to provide a sample of his breath and was subsequently transported to Orange County jail.

“This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement following the arrest.

