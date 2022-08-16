Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said.

Deputies said that, upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OCSO stated.

Information about a potential suspect has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

