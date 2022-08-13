Man arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend’s current partner, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday morning and faces aggravated stalking charges in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence at Treviso Townhomes in reference to a shooting with injuries, where police said the incident was isolated and domestic in nature.

The ex-boyfriend of the resident had arrived at the home, a dispute began and the resident’s current partner was shot twice, police said. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

No further information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

