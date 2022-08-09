WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over Orange County shooting scene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of the 7300 Block of Holly Creek Road in Zellwood.

Upon arrivals, deputies said they found a man in his 20s who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s and a man in his late teens were also shot during the same incident. They transported themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, investigators said.

Authorities said they believe everyone involved has been identified, and they are not searching for anyone else at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.

