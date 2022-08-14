Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday night located a man who had been shot.

Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West Church Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man had one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No suspect information was available to share at the time of this report, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

