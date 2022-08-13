Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by the school’s dean around 4:09 p.m. of an “uncontrollable” student she was attempting to supervise. He said the dean requested his help, at which point he tried to talk to the student who then “walked into” and bumped the deputy instead of responding verbally.

After the deputy attempted to redirect the student away from him “with a slight push,” the student allegedly shoulder checked him, the report states. The deputy said he immediately grabbed the boy’s left wrist to spin him toward a wall in an effort to gain control before the teen pushed back to swing his free hand into the deputy’s chest.

According to the report, the deputy gave loud verbal commands for the student to stop, at which point the teen allegedly spun to face the deputy and “kneed (him) in the groin area.” The deputy then used an arm bar takedown to put the student on the ground, where the boy pushed and pulled “to defeat (the deputy’s) efforts to place him in handcuffs,” the report states.

The student, who News 6 will not identify, was cleared of injuries by Seminole County Fire Department personnel and was transported to a juvenile assessment center, the deputy said.

The 13-year-old faces charges of battery on an officer and resisting an officer without violence, the report states.

Breezi Erickson, Greenwood Lakes’ principal, notified students’ families via email of the teen’s arrest, sending out the following message:

It saddens me to report at the very end of the day we had a student make a verbal threat towards an adult. Administrators and staff responded to the situation. Unfortunately, that student continued to make poor choices with adults which led to resource officers arresting the student. Please encourage your students to follow our SOARing Behaviors each and every day! Have a great weekend! As always, Let’s SOAR Eagles! Breezi Erickson; Email provided to News 6 on Saturday, Aug. 13, by Seminole County Public Schools

No other details have been shared at the time of this report.

