Student arrested after fighting officers, bringing gun to Lyman High School, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A 15-year-old student with an unloaded gun in his backpack was arrested after kicking and threatening officers at Lyman High School on Friday, according to Longwood police.

School resource officers responded to the Longwood campus courtyard around 1:30 p.m. Friday after reports of the suspect causing a disturbance with a Lyman High School employee, according to an arrest report.

The report shows that during the teen’s interaction with the officer, he attempted to separate from his backpack and leave it in a different room before being walked to the discipline office.

According to officers, the school’s dean of discipline then tried to conduct an administrative search of the backpack, during which the suspect ran toward the responding school resource officer, attempting to shove him out of the way. The two started wrestling to the ground before another officer responded, both attempting to handcuff the student, police said.

The report shows the teen threatened to slap the officers before kicking one of them, officers said.

Authorities said when the suspect was finally taken into custody, they searched the backpack, finding an unloaded firearm in the bag.

“At no time did (the student) display the firearm, threaten anyone on campus with the firearm, or mention the firearm to anyone,” police said in a news release.

The teen faces charges, which include resisting an officer with violence and possession of a firearm on school property.

