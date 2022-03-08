16-year-old found with loaded gun at Atlantic High School, Volusia deputies say

A loaded gun was found in a 16-year-old’s waistband on the campus of Atlantic High School, deputies said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A social media post tipped off a school resource deputy to a student with a gun on the campus of Atlantic High School Tuesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted a picture from the social media post, showing a 16-year-old student inside the school lifting their shirt and revealing what appears to be the handle of a handgun in the teen’s waistband.

Investigators said the deputy spotted the social media post and immediately located the student. The loaded gun was found in the 16-year-old’s waistband, deputies said.

A picture of the handgun from the sheriff’s office shows a Sig Saur 9mm gun with two loaded magazines.

Deputies said the student was taken into custody and the campus is safe.

The sheriff’s office said the teen is facing charges of possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon.