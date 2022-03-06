2 stabbed, seriously injured in Deltona bar fight, Volusia County deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were stabbed in an altercation outside of a Deltona bar early Sunday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at around 2 a.m. to Dizzy D’s Bar and Liquor Store where they said the two men were stabbed “during a bar fight,” according to a news release.

Both men were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where they are expected to fully recover, deputies said.

The other parties involved in the fight left the scene, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.