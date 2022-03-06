2 killed, 2 seriously injured when car strikes motorcycles in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Saturday night in a crash that seriously injured two others when a car that traveled into their path struck them, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at 10:35 p.m. on State Road 44 at Eau Claire Avenue as three motorcycles were headed westbound and the car was traveling east, troopers said.

For an unknown reason, the car entered westbound lanes and struck two of the motorcycles, troopers said. The third motorcycle was laid down by its driver in an attempt to avoid the collision, according to a news release.

The motorcycles that were struck were driven by a 38-year-old Mount Dora man who was left seriously injured, and by a 36-year-old Titusville man carrying a passenger, a 46-year-old woman, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The third motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Sorrento man who was also the only motorcyclist wearing a helmet in the crash, was left with minor injuries, according to the release.

The car was driven by an Orlando man, 41, who was seriously injured in the crash, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed and the crash is still being investigated, according to the release.