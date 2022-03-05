TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries forces closure of most eastbound I-4 lanes in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A reported vehicle crash with injuries Saturday afternoon forced the temporary closure of all eastbound I-4 lanes shortly beyond MM 101BC in Seminole County (S.R. 417 / S.R. 46), according to Florida 511 and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras aimed at the scene showed responding crews on each lane, creating a total roadblock as of 1:50 p.m. EST. The rightmost lane was reopened at 2:08 p.m., and another was reopened at 2:30 p.m., cameras showed.

Traffic getting by a crash on I-4 eastbound near MM 101BC, captured at 2:10 p.m. EST. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.