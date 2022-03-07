Man posing as contractor bilked woman out of $74K, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who conned a woman out of $74,000 by posing as a contractor but never delivering on the work.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Joseph England, 38, of Geneva.

Investigators said England was hired by a woman in De Leon Springs to build a barn on her property. Deputies said he claimed to be a licensed contractor and the victim said he was knowledgeable about the construction process, but ultimately did little work before cutting off communication with the victim completely.

England does not hold an electrical or general contractor’s license in the state of Florida, according to detectives. Investigators said he has pulled similar schemes before and was convicted in Lake County in 2016 for falsely identifying himself as a licensed contractor.

Deputies are trying to determine if there are any other potential victims in Volusia County. Anyone with information on England is asked to call (386) 248-1777.