Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Volusia County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two cars were involved in the crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened on Old New York Avenue and Fair Street, according to authorities.

A male driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.