69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Carjacking suspect from South Florida arrested after Orlando crash, police say

Short pursuit led to crash near Old Winter Garden and Fairvilla roads

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Carjacking
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A carjacking in South Florida led to a short pursuit and and crash in Orlando, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said officers found the stolen vehicle and pursued it until it crashed into another car early Monday at Old Winter Garden and Fairvilla roads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The department said the suspect is accused of stealing the vehicle Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

A gun believed to be used in the carjacking was recovered, according to police, and the suspect was arrested on “numerous charges.”

Police said there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email