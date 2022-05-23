Student arrested after bringing gun to Mount Dora Middle, district says

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A middle school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus on Friday, according to Lake County Schools.

The incident happened at Mount Dora Middle School, 1405 Lincoln Ave., according to the district.

School officials said no one was threatened or hurt by the student.

“The situation was addressed immediately and the student is facing consequences. We are getting closer to the end of the school year, but safety concerns remain a top priority and any actions that jeopardize safety on our campus will be taken seriously,” the district said in a statement to News 6.

Mount Dora police said a school resource officer at the school was notified around 2 p.m. that a student was smoking on the far side of the soccer fields.

The officer and a school administrator made contact with the student and asked to search their backpack, according to police. The school administrator found the loaded gun in the bag, records show.

The student, who was already on probation for a battery case, is facing a charge of possession of a loaded gun on school grounds.