Volusia Sheriff’s Office releases video showing Atlantic High School student arrested with gun

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the arrest of a 16-year-old student who was found with a gun on campus Tuesday.

The school resource deputy at Atlantic High School was tipped off to the gun after someone reported a TikTok video that showed the weapon, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, in the teen’s waistband, according to a news release.

News 6 has decided not to name the 16-year-old or show his face.

The video picks up as the deputy is walking into a gymnasium with members of the school staff. It shows the deputy walk the teen into a hallway. Once there, he instructs the teen to keep his hand out of his pocket and student complies.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The deputy then asks the teen to lift his shirt and turn around. The student complies and the deputy does not, at first, notice the handle of the gun, in the video shows Once the student turns back around, the deputy spots the gun in the video.

“What is that,” the deputy asked around 1:07 into the video.

The video shows the 16-year-old drop his sweatshirt back down over his waist and the deputy step in to place the student in handcuffs.

“Relax, OK,” the deputy said.

A loaded gun was found in a 16-year-old’s waistband on the campus of Atlantic High School, deputies said. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The teen then explained that he had the gun because he been robbed previously, according to the report. In the video, the student explains that it is loaded, but not cocked and that he has an extra magazine in his backpack.

The deputy then takes the teen out a back door, in the video.

“I’m not going to parade you through the gym,” the deputy said. “But, we’re going to go to my office and we’re going to do the investigation.”

The 16-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.