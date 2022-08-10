Man dies after Orlando shooting near Baywood Avenue, deputies say

A shooting near the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando Tuesday evening resulted in one man’s death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area at approximately 7:32 p.m. following reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they were able to find a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to deputies, the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office stated that there is no suspect information at this time. No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

