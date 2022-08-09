Road closed in Edgewater due to ‘high priority incident,’ police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A “high priority incident” in the area of East Knapp Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue Monday evening led to roads being closed as law enforcement deals with the incident, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Both north and southbound lanes on North Ridgewood Avenue were shut down from 10th Street to Dixwood Avenue, police said.

[TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March | In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

EPD is currently working a high priority incident with multiple resources in the area of East Knapp Avenue and North... Posted by City Of Edgewater Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Police added that the “suspect is contained at this time,” and there is no danger to the general public. However, police asked that members of the public avoid the area and seek shelter if near the area.

Police have not yet released any further information about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: