Man dies after lawn mower overturns into Mims pond

MIMS, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found with a lawnmower in a pond.

The man was found in a pond along Cory Court, west of Folsom Road, in Mims Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the man was found with the lawnmower, which had overturned in the pond.

The man was pulled out of the water but he was dead, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.