Brevard County has 143 teaching vacancies days before start of school year, district says

Brevard Public Schools said the district has 143 classroom teaching openings just two days away from the start of the 2022-23 school year.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools said the district has 143 classroom teaching openings just two days away from the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The teacher’s union said it the district had more than 200 openings just a few weeks ago.

[TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March | In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In addition to new hires, the district said some substitute teachers are expected to fill the vacancies.

Ad

Carrie Gerace, who now chairs Brevard County’s Moms for Liberty chapter, said she’s one of those teachers not coming back.

Gerace said she resigned from Brevard Public Schools in the spring.

“I was in disagreement with the school board’s policy in terms of how they chose to handle things during the pandemic,” Gerace said.

Whatever their reason for resigning, the district said it is mailing former teachers, encouraging them to come back.

Last year, the district started the year with more than 90 classroom vacancies, the most it had ever seen before 2022.

Dr. Mark Mullins, Brevard Public Schools superintendent, said teachers were still successful in classrooms.

“It was all hands on deck and we filled where the needs were, and that’s what this organization will do again this year,” Mullins said during the July 28 school board meeting.

District spokesperson Russ Bruhn said applicants can be considered even if their four-year degree is not in education and teaching certificates can be earned while teaching.

Ad

“We’re doing what we can to get people who want to shape the future and make a difference,” Bruhn said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: