92º

LIVE

Local News

132 teacher openings at Brevard Public Schools, district says

Two-dozen open job positions at one school alone ahead of new year

James Sparvero, Reporter

Tags: Cocoa, Brevard County, Schools, Education
Brevard Public Schools has 132 current openings for teachers, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.

COCOA, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools has 132 current openings for teachers, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.

Twenty days out from teachers reporting to schools for the new year, the president of the teacher’s union addressed the shortage during this week’s school board meeting.

“From what I can tell, the plan is the status quo,” Anthony Colucci of the Brevard Federation of Teachers said. “Put more on teachers while offering them raises far below what other districts are offering their teachers.”

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

District spokesperson Russ Bruhn said Brevard Schools is hiring new employees for many positions at career fairs.

Bruhn said the district on Wednesday welcomed 65 new workers at an orientation.

A job fair happened this week at Cocoa High School.

The district’s website Wednesday showed another Cocoa school had 25 open positions, most of those for teachers at Saturn Elementary.

“Our numbers are up this year, compared to last year, and that is a concern,” Bruhn said. “That’s why we’re spending extra attention on it. We are working to make sure that the kids have a teacher in front of them on day one,” he said.

Bruhn said the district is negotiating with the teacher’s union to offer incentives for teachers working at the schools with the most vacancies.

Teachers report for the new year on Aug. 2 and students start school Aug. 10.

Interested applicants can learn about open positions at JoinTeamBPS.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

James joined News 6 in March 2016 as the Brevard County Reporter. His arrival was the realization of a three-year effort to return to the state where his career began. James is from Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Penn State in 2009 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

email

facebook

twitter