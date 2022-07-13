Job fair seeks bus drivers as school could begin with shortage, Osceola district says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A job fair will seek to hire more bus drivers for the Osceola County School District as district officials say the school year is on track to start with a shortage.

The school district is participating with CareerSource for Tuesday’s job fair at Valencia’s Osceola campus in Kissimmee. Interested applicants can visit the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CIT building.

This job fair comes weeks before the school district will host a final job fair ahead of the new school year.

“Currently, the department is in the process of creating and establishing bus routes. We ended the 2021-2022 school year with 35 routes that did not have a bus driver. For the 2022-2023 school year, that number could go up as we establish routes based on where children move and how many children, who need transportation to school, are moving to the area,” the district said in a release.

A spokesperson with the district’s transportation services said the upcoming school year will start “with a driver shortage” and that the district would have a better idea of how many drivers are needed closer to Aug. 10.

The district reached an agreement in June to raise the district’s starting wage for full-time drivers to $16.50 an hour. Any substitute drivers, attendants and full-time attendants will start at $15 an hour.

Applicants do not need a commercial driver’s license as the district provides training in July. The district said it will waive the high school diploma or GED requirement for applicants if they fit the criteria.

The final job fair will be taking place on July 26.

