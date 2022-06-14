Now hiring: Osceola schools hold job fair, offer higher pay for bus drivers as shortage continues

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola School District is holding another job fair in an attempt to hire more bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The job fair is being held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Osceola County School District Transportation Department. This comes after months of dealing with a bus-driver shortage across the district, resulting in issues with covering certain bus routes.

For the next school year, the district needs to hire 35 extra drivers and 140 extra bus attendants.

The district reached an agreement in June to raise the district’s starting wage for full-time drivers to $16.50 an hour. Any substitute drivers, attendants and full-time attendants will start at $15 an hour.

Applicants do not need a commercial driver’s license as the district provides training in July. The district said it will waive the high school diploma or GED requirement for applicants if they fit the criteria.

There will also be some door prizes for those who show up to the fair.

To apply, click here. Interested applicants are asked to bring their driver’s license, social security card and three years of driving records.

If you have any questions, you can call the district’s transportation department at 407-518-4540.