Volusia County students will receive free meals for the upcoming school year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County students will receive free school breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year with no need to fill out family income applications, according to the Volusia County School District.

The district will operate the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year, which eliminates the collection of the family’s income on the application, according to the district.

All school sites in the district will qualify for CEP, allowing students to receive meals at no charge.

