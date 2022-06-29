News 6 teams up again with A Gift For Teaching. Here’s how to help

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As we get ready for the upcoming school year, News 6 wants Central Florida families, students and teachers to be prepared. So once again, News 6 is teaming up with A Gift For Teaching, Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers and students in Orange and Osceola counties.

During a time when all of us are experiencing rising gas prices and inflation, more and more families are struggling to afford supplies for their children.

We want to ensure that every child has a fighting chance and that teachers don’t have to pay out of their own pocket to assist our students. That’s why News 6 and Todd Miner Law are partnering with A Gift For Teaching to provide students with the tools they need.

To ensure that our kids get those tools, we need your help to be a part of Central Florida’s largest school supply drive from July 5 through Aug. 10. Here’s how:

Start a virtual drive: You can either start one as an individual or as an organization. Invite family and friends to join or create friendly competition between company teams. Donate at You can either start one as an individual or as an organization. Invite family and friends to join or create friendly competition between company teams. Donate at www.AGiftForTeaching.org/supplydrive

Collect the top six essentials: No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, crayons (24 count), dry-erase markers, notebooks (composition or spiral) and markers (8 or 10 count). No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, crayons (24 count), dry-erase markers, notebooks (composition or spiral) and markers (8 or 10 count). Click here to learn more.

Donate: Every $1 received can provide up to $10 worth of supplies to teachers and their students. Join and donate during our WKMG News 6 on-air telethon with just a simple call into our volunteers. Your donation will be eligible to be doubled on telethon day by matching funders. Watch WKMG News 6 on Thursday, Aug. 18, to join the event, call in or donate at Every $1 received can provide up to $10 worth of supplies to teachers and their students. Join and donate during our WKMG News 6 on-air telethon with just a simple call into our volunteers. Your donation will be eligible to be doubled on telethon day by matching funders. Watch WKMG News 6 on Thursday, Aug. 18, to join the event, call in or donate at www.AGiftForTeaching.org/telethon

And as always you can donate at any time online at agiftforteaching.org/supplydrive.

Since 1998, the Central Florida community has helped AGFT distribute more than $142.9 million in supplies, including pencils, books, backpacks, art supplies, clothing, and hygiene items, to teachers and students.