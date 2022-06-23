A Gift for Teaching: Volunteers help prepare thousands of backpacks for back-to-school event

Packing and smiling, more than 100 volunteers came out on Thursday for A Gift for Teaching’s The Great Big Backpack Build event.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Packing and smiling, more than 100 volunteers came out on Thursday for A Gift for Teaching’s The Great Big Backpack Build event.

Volunteers split into teams, grabbed backpacks and began stuffing with them with all sorts of school supplies.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“It’s all about the kids and I think about how awesome it is for us to be a part of this and all the students that show up on the first day of school and they have everything they need,” said Susan Montanez, a volunteer with Wells Fargo.

Volunteers are preparing 15,000 backs for the A Gift for Teaching event held Thursday and Friday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

For nearly 25 years, A Gift For Teaching has served and donated supplies for public schools in Orange and Osceola counties.

Board members said more than 70% of public schools in Central Florida are considered high need with many families unable to afford supplies for their kids.

The event is held over two days during which volunteers pack all 15,000 backpacks ahead of August for back to school.

More than 100 volunteers gathered to help fill backpacks at A Gift for Teaching's back-to-school event. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“It gives students confidence and if they can start there, they can listen, they can experience a classroom, their teachers, their peers and they can really be engaged,” said Traci Ash-Bjella, A Gift For Teaching board member.

News 6 will be at Friday’s event as well. Follow ClickOrlando.com and News 6 for updates.