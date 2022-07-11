Brevard County to search for public school support staff at career fair

COCOA, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools will be hosting a career fair Tuesday looking for support staff as Central Florida sees a shortage in public school staff.

Support staff include substitute teachers, instructional assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and more.

The career fair will be in Cocoa High School’s cafeteria from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

School districts across Central Florida have been struggling to find school staff amid a labor shortage, especially with the start of the new school year coming up.

With 84 traditional public schools, Brevard has 132 teacher openings: 83 for elementary schools and 49 for secondary schools.