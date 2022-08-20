Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say

COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them.

The child was then taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center in serious condition, officials said. However, the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

BCFR stated there were no other injuries reported, and the fire has been put out.

No information has yet been released on the cause of the fire.

The state fire marshal has been notified, and the fire remains under investigation, BCFR said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.