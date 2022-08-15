Dog, cat die in fire; 4 other pets rescued from Ocala apartment, officials say

Four cats were rescued from the Ocala apartment building Monday morning, according to crews.

OCALA, Fla. – A dog and a cat died, and four other cats were injured, in an Ocala apartment fire Monday morning, crews said.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 9:23 a.m. at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after hearing reports of smoke in the area.

Despite rescue efforts, a cat and a dog died in the apartment fire, crews said. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

Firefighters said they saw a two-story apartment building with smoke coming through the roof from a unit located in building #1700.

Crews burst through the door of the unit and doused a kitchen fire before completing a search of the apartment, according to fire rescue.

Fire officials said they found no people in the building but did find a dog and five cats on the second floor.

The apartment is located at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue, according to fire rescue officials. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

Despite using oxygen masks to treat the animals for breathing in smoke, firefighters said a dog and one of the five cats died.

According to fire rescue, the apartment was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage and Red Cross assistance was requested.

