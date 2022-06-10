1 man killed, another injured in Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man was killed and another injured in an Ocala shooting Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting happened at the 2400 block of NW 3rd St., where officers found two injured men.

Both men were transported to the hospital, officers said.

According to police, one man was shot in his leg but is expected to survive. Officers said the other man at the scene, however, sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and died at the hospital.

This case is still under investigation. News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip by dialing **TIPS.