Ocala 14-year-old shoots self in neck by accident, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the neck Monday afternoon in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Following reports of the shooting, officers arrived at the Shadow Oaks Mobile Home Park and found the teen lying down on his living room floor, police said.

The police department stated that two women were tending to the injury and applying chest compressions to help the boy.

A police officer took over the compressions, and the teen eventually began to take shallow breaths and look around, records show.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to detectives, it appears as though the shooting was an accident.

Prior to the shooting, the boy and his friend were inside the friend’s home, detectives said. They said the boy found a gun in the parent’s bedroom dresser and accidentally shot himself using the weapon.

Ocala Police Department put out a reminder to gun owners about the importance of talking to their children about gun safety and properly storing firearms.

This case is still under investigation. News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.