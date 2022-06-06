2 injured in Ocala crash when car hits motorcycle, police say

A motorcycle driver and passenger were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of S Pine Avenue and NW 8th Street on Monday, police said.

OCALA, Fla. – A driver and passenger on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after an Ocala crash Monday afternoon, police said in a Facebook post.

According to investigators, the motorcycle driver and passenger were traveling south on S Pine Avenue when a car cutting across from NW 8th Street struck them.

The crash blocked the southbound lanes on N Pine Avenue from NW 10th Street, police said. (Ocala Police Department)

The pair on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers said all southbound lanes from N Pine Avenue to NW 10th Street are shut down. Police urge drivers to use alternate routes.