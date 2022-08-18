1 injured in shooting at Dona Vista gaming establishment, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An attempted robbery in Dona Vista Wednesday evening ended with one person being taken to the hospital after being shot, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to an “internet gaming establishment” at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista over a call about an attempted armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person shot, and the injured person was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, deputies said.

According to deputies, they were advised the shooting suspect was a “black male,” though deputies have not released any further information about the shooting suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

