Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office.

Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being involved in several robberies throughout July and August, deputies said.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 3 of a red Volkswagen Beetle that matched the description of a vehicle used in a robbery about 25 minutes prior, according to an arrest affidavit.

Perdue was in the car, and a gun was in plain sight along with items, such as clothing and bags, that matched that of the subjects who committed the robbery at a Circle K, according to the arrest affidavit.

Perdue and Patrick Brown Jr., 22, matched the descriptions of the subjects of a robbery about 27 hours earlier at Triangle Food Mart in Mount Dora. Brown was also arrested on Tuesday.

At the Triangle Food Mart robbery, the suspects took $200 worth of cigarettes, $40 cash and one victim’s cellphone, deputies said.

Deputies said they believe Perdue is also the suspect of an ongoing homicide investigation by the Tavares Police Department, according to a report. Deputies did not immediately disclose which investigation it was.

According to a report, deputies interviewed a woman who said she was the driver of the five armed robberies—three in Tavares and two in Mount Dora. She identified Perdue and Patrick Brown Jr. when shown photos and videos of the robbers, according to the arrest affidavits.

She told police she never received any of the proceeds from the robberies, the affidavits show.

She also identified Perdue and Brown in videos obtained by deputies from a robbery in Lil Sammy’s Food Mart on July 30, where the suspects struck a store clerk in the face, according to reports.

Perdue and Brown are being held in the Lake County Jail with no bond.

